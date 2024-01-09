On Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 Marty Welt, beloved husband, father, and “Papa,” died surrounded by loved ones. He was 80 years old. Marty was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Dec. 19, 1943 to Frank and Shirley Welt and was the only son and middle of their three children. The Welts left Brooklyn for Elmont, N.Y. where Marty grew up until he left to attend the University of Vermont. At UVM, Marty met the love of his life, Betty, and they were married in May 1966.

Marty spent his career at Bell Laboratories, which later became Lucent Technologies. Marty was named a Bell Labs Fellow in 1997. The fellowship represents the highest level of achievement in the areas of research and development and is reserved for individuals who, over the span of their careers, have made outstanding and sustained contributions to the company and the communications industry.

Although he was a N.Y. boy, we always joked that he was misplaced at birth as his heart belonged in the wilderness. The 23 years Marty and Betty spent in Nobleboro, on Damariscotta Lake, were truly the happiest of his life. He loved to drink his morning coffee on the dock, watch the sunset over the water, and putter around the property, tinkering with his many toys!

Marty’s love for Maine was steadfast. For two decades, Marty served as president of the Friends of Pemaquid Light, leading the charge to restore and preserve the Pemaquid Point Lighthouse. Marty also played pivotal roles in the Wednesday Walkers, the Damariscotta Lake Watershed Association, and later Midcoast Conservancy, protecting and preserving the natural wonder and beauty of the region he called home for his friends, neighbors, and countless visitors.

Marty and Betty also spent time traveling the world to see new places and visit friends and family. Despite their many adventures, he most loved being at the lake, surrounded by the magical woods on their property. Marty delighted in having his grandchildren visit, taking them tubing on the lake every summer as they cried out – “Donut! Donut!” – hoping to be bounced into the water by the waves of the boat, picnicking, and swimming in Deep Cove, or heading out for early morning fishing trips.

Marty is survived by his wife, Betty; sisters, Roni and Liz; daughter, Sarah; and grandson, Jamie of Brunswick; and daughter, Jessica; son-in-law, Keith; and grandchildren, Jacob and Samara, of Bedford, N.Y.

A memorial service to celebrate Marty’s life will be held Friday, Jan. 12, 2024 at 10 a.m., at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, in Damariscotta. The family requests that donations in Marty’s memory be made to the American Lighthouse Foundation (lighthousefoundation.org), Midcoast Conservancy (midcoastconservancy.org), or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

