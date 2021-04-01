Mary A. (Steen) Lewis passed away in Augusta on March 26, 2021 while surrounded by her family.

Mary was born in Bridgton in 1946 to her parents, Fannie and Guy Cushman. She and her twin sister, Jean, were adopted at age five by Phyllis and Howard Steen of Bath. The Steen family remained in Bath throughout Mary’s childhood.

Mary graduated from Morse High School in Bath and was employed for many years as a paralegal secretary at various locations in the area. Additionally, she owned and operated a nursery school, was employed at Bath Iron Works, and operated as an administrative assistant at some of the local churches.

She gained great joy performing many weddings while serving as a notary. Mary enjoyed camping, bowling, playing, and watching golf, following her favorite sports teams (the Patriots and Boston Red Sox), and playing cards with her friends. She appreciated attending area musicals and especially relished going to Zephyrhills, Fla. in the winter. She and Gary had a special affection for their dogs they had throughout the years.

Mary was a member of the First Congregational Church UCC of Wiscasset where she enjoyed volunteering and singing in the choir.

In January, Mary was predeceased by her husband of 45 years, Gary L. Lewis, and prior to that by her parents and twin sister, Jean.

Mary was a wonderful mother and an amazing friend to many. She will be deeply missed by her five children and their spouses, Sue (Randy), Shawn, Joy (Kim), Lori (Kate), and Katy; and her five grandchildren, Zoey, Jacob, Drew, Riley, and Morgan.

A shared graveside service for Mary and Gary will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 5 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Wiscasset. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mary’s name to the American Cancer Society, 1 Bowdoin Mill Island, Suite 300, Topsham, 04086, or cancer.org.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

