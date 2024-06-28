Mary Ann “Berry” Moulton, aged 71, passed away on June 15, 2024, in Wiscasset. Born on March 11, 1953 in Gardiner, Mary is survived by brother, Frederick Berry Jr. and wife, Janice, of Washington; and sister, Donna Burrill, of Skowhegan; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Berniece and Frederick Berry Sr.; sisters, Arlene Mitchelle and Sylvia Marston; and brother, Robert Berry.

Mary’s life was one of quiet dignity and personal privacy, cherished by those who knew her best.

A private burial will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery in Dresden. In lieu of flowers, contributions to a charity of one’s choice would be appreciated, honoring Mary’s spirit of giving.

