Mary Ann Brewer, 63, of Waldoboro, passed away unexpectedly at her home after a hard-fought battle with cancer on Aug. 24, 2022. Mary was the daughter of Neil Carroll Colburn and Jane Pendleton. She grew up in Waldoboro and attended local schools, graduating from Medomak Valley High School.

Mary married her husband, Walter T. Brewer Jr., on May 20, 1978. They were married for 44 years.

Mary worked at many different places. She was a pharmacy tech for over 30 years, mainly working at Clark’s Drug Store in Waldoboro. She also worked as a medical clerk for the Maine State Prison. She earned several different awards working for the Maine State Prison, including Employee of the Year.

Mary was known for being extremely friendly and generous, she loved everybody. Most importantly, she loved her kids and grandkids. Spending time with her family was so important to Mary, she especially enjoyed her time spent camping at her husband’s aunt’s cottage.

Mary was predeceased by her parents; and brother, Jonathan Colburn.

Mary is survived by her husband, Walter T. Brewer Jr., of Waldoboro; son, Walter Brewer III and partner, Esther, of Waldoboro; daughter, Heather Brewer and partner, Greg, of Waldoboro; brothers, Jeff Colburn, of Camden, and Neil “Puzzy” Colburn, of Belmont; sisters, Ruth Roland, of Mount Sterling, Ky., and Martha Monroe, of Warren; grandchildren, Maci Christianson, of Waldoboro, Caleb Brewer, of Waldoboro, Levi Brewer, of Waldoboro, and Jacob Sawyer, of Waldoboro.

Per Mary’s request, there will be no services held.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home of Waldoboro. To extend online condolences, please visit Mary’s book of memories by visiting hallfuneralhomes.com.

