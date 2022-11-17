Mary Ann Morse is now resting in peace. She passed away on Nov. 15, 2022 at LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus. She was born on Jan. 11, 1941, in Augusta to Virgil L. and Ethelyn Gibson Morse. She was also adored by her grandparents, Virgil Sr. and Lydia Morse, where she spent much of her time on the family farm in North Waldoboro, the home of Morse’s Sauerkraut.

Mary Ann attended Waldoboro High School, Chamberlain School of Retailing, and the Jordan Marsh Co. Executive Training Program-Boston. She returned to Maine and worked at the Vocaline Co. until the birth of her children.

Once the children were in school, she began a career with the U.S. Postal Service for 18 years. After her retirement, she went into the antique business specializing in paper antiques and managing a successful mail order business from this venture. In 1998, she traveled through 16 states selling at antique shows and visiting customers that she met from her online business.

Mary Ann was involved in many activities and associations including the Mother’s Club, B & B Association, the YMCA (where she taught swimming), the Maine Antique Dealers Association, and Pemaquid Paddlers.

Her greatest love was dancing of any style, and she enjoyed being involved with the Sage Swingers Square Dancers. Later in her life, her hobbies included cross country skiing, kayaking, traveling to Europe, and attending activities for her two grandchildren, Myron and Della.

Mary Ann is predeceased by her son, Dale Morse Hahn, of North Waldoboro. She is survived by Jane B. Hahn, of Salt Lake City, Utah; and her two grandchildren, Myron and Della Hahn, of Boothbay.

Please join us for a gathering of family and friends from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 at Hall’s Funeral Home of Boothbay, 975 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wake Up Narcolepsy.

Hall’s of Boothbay has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, please visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

