Mary Ann (Ornowski) Blycher, 84, of Boothbay Harbor, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2020 at the Sussman Hospice House in Rockport.

Mary Ann was born to Anthony and Anna Ornowski in Wilksbarre, Pa. She attended Yale Grace New Haven School of Nursing and was employed by the Fairfax County Public School System. She enjoyed her life in the Boothbay region, loved to play golf and bridge, loved reading, and had a passion for gardening.

She was a member of the Boothbay Harbor Yacht Club, Southport Yacht Club, and St. Columba Church.

Mary Ann was predeceased by her husband, Norman Blycher. She is survived by her daughter, Ann Kirsten Blycher of Medford, Mass.; son, Frederick A. Blycher and his wife Lynn of Leesburg, Va.; as well as grandson, Jacob Blycher, and granddaughter, Marley Blycher, both of Leesburg, Va.

A private service will be held on Tuesday, July 14 at 10 a.m. The service will be viewable via Zoom link.

Hall’s Funeral Home and Tribute center has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, please visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

