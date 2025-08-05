On the morning of July 31, 2025, after a brief illness, Mary peacefully left this life to live in eternal peace with her lord and savior, Jesus Christ.

Mary was born and raised in a farmhouse in Warren, to Roland and Mildred Berry. She had two brothers who she cherished, Willis and Charles. Growing up she was no stranger to hard work, taking care of horses and pigs, milking cows, making butter, picking crops, haying the fields, and raking blueberries. She loved this work and had fond memories. Her extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins were always nearby. She loved them dearly and recently talked to her cousin, Phyllis.

She graduated from Warren High School in 1951. Mary married her high school sweetheart, Earl Gammon, on April 18, 1953, at her parents’ home. Soon after their marriage, they bought their home in Warren on land General Knox once owned. You could say it was a “fixer-upper” and definitely wasn’t Mary’s first choice! They fixed it up and started their family after Earl returned from the service.

Mark was born in 1956, followed by a miscarriage, before twins in 1960, with one surviving – her daughter Annette. In 1963 Rebecca, lovingly known as Becky Jean, was born, and sadly diagnosed with cancer at the age of two, passing in 1965.

Mary carried her hard work ethic into her career. She loved her job at Bell Telephone Co. in Warren. She also worked at Staples Grocery, Tibbetts, and Fieldcrest Nursing Home. She was a private duty CNA and caregiver for many who benefited from her big heart.

Mary was an animal lover and adored cats, dogs, birds, and farm animals, especially donkeys. She was a very talented artist of many mediums. She painted hundreds of paintings that were sold at art shows and given to family and friends. She also hooked beautiful rugs. She did ceramics with her sister-in-law, Avis Luce, and tole painting with Diana Maddox. She played piano but denied having any talent. She loved to travel and took many trips to Canada, Florida, up and down the East Coast, and a month-long road trip with Earl touring the U.S.

Earl and Mary spent many days at their beloved family camp on Moosehead Lake. Many hours were spent riding the dirt roads which were impassable to most, but not to Earl. He drove the family car where others would not; through big ditches, over huge rocks, wash outs, and downed trees, all to Mary’s chagrin, and Annette and Mark’s laughter.

Mary loved her church community and became a member of the Second Congregational Church in Warren as a teenager. She was a member of the Caring and Sharing Sisters at SCC. Previously she was active in Rebekahs Mystic Lodge at Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Lady Knox Daughter of American Revolution, and other civic organizations. She spent many hours volunteering for at the Union Fair in the hot dog stand and working the craft hall selling goods.

Mary loved her family most of all. If she wasn’t stopping by for a visit, she would call to check in. She looked forward to family gatherings: birthdays, Christmas, Easter, and Thanksgiving. She enjoyed Saturday evenings spent at Alicia and Terry’s for dinner and crafting, and visiting their special pets, Beauregard, Belle, and Tilly. Mary didn’t shy from a new adventure, and in recent years went for a pontoon boat ride, four wheeling, and even a jet ski adventure! She loved it.

Mary had many special neighbors over the years. In recent times, the Humes family provided great comfort with their songs and reciting bible verses that Mary loved.

Mary had her fair share of heartache, but always put on a brave face and never let any weakness show. It was her strong faith in the lord that helped her through tough times, such as when Earl was almost lost in 1970 from a brain aneurysm. Her heart was strong and kind, and she shared lessons with her family until the very end.

Mary was predeceased by her parents, Roland and Mildred Berry; her husband, Earl W. Gammon; her son, Earl “Mark” Gammon; daughter, Rebecca Jean Gammon; an infant girl and an infant son; her brother, Charles Berry and his wife, Carol; sister-in-law, Janet Berry; aunt, Evelyn and her husband, Fred Powers; brother-in-law, Dana Gammon; sister-in-law, Avis Luce and husband, George; and her in-laws, Edwin and Mildred Gammon.

Mary is survived by her loving family, including her daughter, Annette Johnson and her husband, Dana; daughter-in-law, Carol Gammon; granddaughters, Alicia and husband, Terry Costa II, Lindsey Ward and husband, Mike, Jill Lee and husband, Lance, and Rachel Johnson and significant other, Dan Shay; great-grandchildren, Grace, Claire, Gabriel, and Benjamin Ward, Cora and Ivy Lee, Miley Black, and Carson and Aleah Shay; her brother, Will Berry; sister-in-law, Norma, and her husband, John Abbott II; her cousin, Phyllis Young; along with several other cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends, including special friend, Karyn McIntosh.

In lieu of flowers, donations of remembrance may be made to the Second Congregational Church building fund or Pope Memorial Humane Society.

Visiting hours will be held Aug. 11 from 5-7 p.m. at Halls Funeral Home in Waldoboro. Funeral service will be at the Second Congregational church in Warren on Tuesday, Aug. 12 at 1 p.m. Reception to immediately follow at Warren Odd Fellows Hall. A private burial will be held.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To share a memory or condolence with the Gammon family, visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

