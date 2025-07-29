Mary (Cooper) Alcox, 82, died Saturday, July 19, 2025 at St. Andrews Village Healthcare Center in Boothbay Harbor.

She was born at home in Augusta on July 22, 1942.

Mary is survived by her husband, Douglas E. Alcox, of Boothbay Harbor; their daughters, Judy and son-in-law Eric Speck, of Chamberlain, and Jo-Ann and son-in-law Alan Winslow, of Richmond; and their son, Jeff Alcox, of Braidwood, Ill. Mary is also survived by grandchildren, Andrew Winslow, of Willow Springs, Ill., Victoria Winslow, of St. Paul, Minn., Justin Alcox, of Channahon, Ill., and Jonathan Alcox, of Morris, Ill.

Mary is predeceased by her parents, Perley W. and Viola E. Cooper; and her brothers, Richard and Robert Cooper.

Mary will be laid to rest on Aug. 1 at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Augusta during a private service.

Memorial donations in Mary’s honor may be made to Penney Memorial United Baptist Church, 393 Water St., Augusta, ME 04330.

Arrangements and guidance are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home and Cremation Care, at 1 Church St. in Augusta.

Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home website at khrfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

