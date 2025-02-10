Mary Elizabeth Gilman, 80, went to be with her lord peacefully on Jan. 28, 2025, at her home in New Port Richey, Fla., surrounded by loving family.

Born on June 12, 1944 in Damariscotta, to Paul and Gertrude Jacobs, Mary was a proud Mainer at heart, even as she traveled the world as a devoted military spouse. A graduate of Lincoln Academy in 1962, she pursued her passion for helping others by completing nursing school in Quincy, Mass. Mary spent much of her career as an elementary school nurse, where her kindness and care touched countless young lives.

Mary’s life was defined by her unwavering faith in God and her dedication to serving others. She was deeply involved in her church through Bible study, volunteering, and acts of kindness. Known for her friendliness and generosity, she had a knack for comforting crying babies, solving wardrobe or recipe emergencies, and supporting those less fortunate or experiencing homelessness. Her sharp wit and social nature made her a joy to be around, and she cherished long chats and heartfelt hugs.

A talented cook and skilled in sewing, knitting, and crocheting, Mary loved sharing her creations with loved ones. She also enjoyed puzzles and treasured time spent with family and friends.

Mary is survived by her husband of 58 years, Robert F. Gilman Jr., of Whitefield; daughters, Donna M. Gilman and husband, Riley, of Hudson, Fla., and Paula J. Ybarra and husband, Arthur, of Upland, Calif.; granddaughter, Emi G. Ybarra, of Upland, Calif.; sisters, Polly E. Dalton, of Wiscasset, and Linda L. Simmons, of Nobleboro; as well as countless beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. She was predeceased by her parents; and nine siblings: Richard, Roland, Gordon, Winton, Paul, Bradley, Sally, Patricia, and Robert “Jake.”

Per Mary’s wishes, no formal funeral service will be held. A private family interment of ashes will take place in Newcastle at a later date.

Donations in Mary’s honor may be made to First Baptist Church Benevolence Program, First Baptist Church, 6800 Trouble Creek Road, New Port Richey, FL 34653.

Her generous and spunky spirit will live on in all who knew and loved her. She will be deeply missed.

