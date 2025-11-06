Mary E. Seigars, 87, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025 at her residence.

She was born in Wiscasset on May 11, 1938, a daughter of Carl H. and Helen (Downey) Boudin. Mary graduated from Wiscasset High School. On Oct. 20, 1956 she married James A. Seigars and they moved to Connecticut. In 1973 they moved back to Wiscasset and in 1974 began Jim’s Auto Trim and she did the seamstress work.

She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Wiscasset.

Mary enjoyed puzzles.

She was predeceased by her husband, James A. Seigars Sr.; one son, Bruce Seigars; one brother, Thomas Boudin; and one sister, Elsie Seigars.

She is survived by two sons, James Seigars Jr. and his wife, Susan, of South China, and Jay Seigars and his wife, Lori, of Wiscasset; two brothers, Kenneth Boudin, of Waterville, and Frank Boudin, of Wiscasset; three sisters, Evelyn Moller and her husband, Joe, of Bowdoinham, Christine Colwell and her husband, David, of New York, Phyllis Soule and her husband, Bob, of Wiscasset; five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Burial will be at Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta at a later date. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025 from noon to 4 p.m. at Wiscasset Grange Hall. Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Auxiliary, 523 Bath Road, Wiscasset, ME 04578.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, at 819 High St. in Bath. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

