Mary Elaine Chasse Plumes, 84, died May 19, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Portland. She was the daughter of George D. Chasse Sr. and Katherine Doukas Chasse, late of Damariscotta.

Elaine was predeceased by her parents and a brother, George D. Chasse Jr. of Damariscotta. She is survived by her daughter, Ruby Cleaves and husband Richard; son, Cole Plumes and grandson Jimmy Plumes, all of Scarborough; sister, Dolores Cox of Tucson, Ariz.; brothers, Robert L. Chasse of Alameda, Calif., and Nicholas J. Chasse of Walpole; and many nieces and nephews.

A family graveside service was held at St. Patrick’s Church in Newcastle on May 30.

Condolences may be sent to Ruby Cleaves, 19 Barbara Ave., Scarborough, ME 04074.

