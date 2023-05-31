On the morning of May 18, Mary Elizabeth Anderson died peacefully in her sleep after a year-long decline in health. She was 82. Mary was born on March 24, 1941 in San Diego, Calif., to parents Julia and John Horvath, of Colorado, while John was serving in World War II.

Mary was content with the life that being a mother and housewife offered, but her marriage was untenable, and she divorced in 1975. Being a divorced woman with children in 1975 was challenging. Despite being told she needed to find a man to take care of her, and that buying a home was too complicated for a woman, Mary learned to drive, and held four jobs while she put herself through college to become a nurse. As a single mother, she purchased a home and supported her family as a nurse in Minnesota. She later continued her career in California, and Maine before retiring. She never remarried.

Mary was a lifelong creator, learner, a lover of life, and all things outdoors. She had extraordinary gardens, she loved fishing, geology, birds, and traveling. Her art reflected the scenes of her travels, and everyday life. Also a lifelong, skilled seamstress, she made countless clothes, gowns, and costumes for every age of everyone in her life, a collection of aprons, and a small store’s worth of doll clothing, each unique in detail.

At the end of her life, Mary devoted much of her time and energy to writing and improving countless Wikipedia articles that reflected the many facets of interests in her life. She enjoyed practicing her skills as a writer, researching and sourcing for her contributions, and behind-the-scenes discussions with fellow editors. Her contribution was active up to just days of her death.

Mary was predeceased by her parents; and sisters, Therese Aurich and Judy Brula.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary (Jane) Solorzano and her husband Ken, and their children, John and Helena; and her daughter, Judy Anderson and partner, Jorge Bonnells, and their son Julian.

Mary requested no services, but liked the idea of a toast with kind thoughts, tequila was suggested.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home at 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

