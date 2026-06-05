A memorial service for Mary Ellen Ricker, who passed away on May 11, 2026, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2026 at the Damariscotta Baptist Church with a reception to follow downstairs.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate in Mary’s name to your local recovery centers or the Maine Cancer Foundation.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

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