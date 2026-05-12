Mary Ellen (Sproul) Ricker passed on the morning of May 11, 2026 surrounded by family and friends after a long history of respiratory illness. Mary grew up in South Bristol, the third child of Robert and Constance Sproul, dairy farmers by trade.

Mary spent much of her life working, living, and caring for others in the Midcoast region of Maine. From Harpswell to Damariscotta and all towns in between, she had a long history of exploits and adventures that are best left to one’s imagination and memory.

Mary had been a recovering alcoholic since 1982. She had been an active member of AA, assisting many people over the years providing support and guidance whenever it was needed.

Mary was an active member of her church and attended when she felt well enough. She enjoyed her visits with her pastor and the parishioners. She appreciated all their support over the years.

Mary was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Constance Sproul; brother, James Phillips; sister, Doris Russell; and her son, Eric Bowley, whom she was heartbroken to lose.

Mary is survived by her immediate family: daughter, Tina and her husband, Craig Coffin; son, Donald Ricker; son, Edmund and his wife, Holly Ricker; granddaughters, Melissa and her husband, Brent Davis, Julia and her husband, Adam Spaulding, and Kristen Ricker; grandson, Sam Ricker; and great-grandsons, Brody and Cayden Davis and Leo, Oliver, Wyatt, and Ace Spaulding.

A service will be held at a later date at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate in Mary’s name to your local recovery centers or the Maine Cancer Foundation.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

