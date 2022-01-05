Mary Groves, of Boothbay Harbor, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 from health issues.

Mary was born in Norfolk, Va. on Dec. 4, 1957 to Marie Gregory and Loren Groves. She had spent most of her adult life in Maine and she loved everything about this state. She had spent 28 years as an animal groomer; right up until the day she retired, she loved spending time with the animals. She had a passion for gardening and a very healthy green thumb; she could grow anything.

She is survived by her three children, Michael Kneeland, of Virginia, Stephanie Kneeland, of Bath, and Stephen Sullivan, of Woolwich. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. She will be missed by all.

