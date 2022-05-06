Our beloved Mary Haven passed away peacefully in her home in Dresden at the age of 87 on May 4, 2022, after a beautiful, long, and full life.

Mary was predeceased by her devoted husband of 43 years, Robert Haven, and leaves behind two children, Dana Haven, and Lauren Haven, as well as countless other family members and friends who were loved like family.

A joyful celebration of life is planned at Kincer Funeral Home in Richmond. A Facebook live stream of the ceremony will be available online and the link with the date and time will be posted on Mary’s website visitingmary.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond.

