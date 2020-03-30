Mary Hazel Lane Genthner, 86, of Pemaquid, passed away on the evening of March 27, 2020 at Cove’s Edge in Damariscotta. She was the last surviving member of 14 children in the Perlie and Flora Lane family. She was born on Dec. 5, 1933 in New Harbor, and attended schools in Pemaquid Beach, New Harbor and Bristol High.

Hazel enjoyed playing cards, sewing, collecting postcards and genealogy. More than anything, she loved her family and friends, and always put others’ needs ahead of her own.

The last five years of her life she faced many health challenges, and was aided by very special caretakers. Her family would like to express many thanks to Amy Morton, Karen Doughty, Michelle Lombardo, and Kristin Turcottes for their love and care. They would also like to thank Cove’s Edge for their hard work and dedication.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Herman; and son, Brian.

She is survived by her son, Larry.

A service of remembrance will be held at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home at a later date. Service details will be announced when it is scheduled.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting StrongHancock.com.

