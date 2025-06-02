Mary Jane Buchan, 84, passed away on May 27, 2025, in the home she loved in Nobleboro. She was born Oct. 8, 1940, the daughter of John Joseph Mulligan and Marion Harris Mulligan. Mary Jane grew up in Damariscotta Mills with her sister Sally, attending Longfellow Grammar School and graduating from Lincoln Academy class of ‘58. She worked for a time in Florida and Wyoming and later worked for the United States Postal Service. She was a mail carrier in Newcastle for 30 years before retiring.

In addition to her postal career, Mary Jane successfully ran her own small business, MJ’s Catering, along with her husband Jack. Later in life, she worked in Home Health, making a meaningful difference in the lives of others, which she found very rewarding.

The Mulligan family operated Mulligan’s Smokehouse in the Mills. Mary Jane, her husband Jack, her sister Sally, and many friends worked to keep the tradition of smoked alewives alive.

Mary Jane was a member of the National Rural Letter Carriers Association, Maine Rural Letter Carriers Association, Nobleboro Historical Society, Fish Restoration Committee, and Vice President of Highland Cemetery in Damariscotta Mills.

She loved to cook, was interested in antiques, and had a lifelong love of reading. She was a gracious hostess who enjoyed the company of people and animals, particularly dogs.

She was predeceased by her parents, John Joseph Mulligan and Marion Harris Mulligan; her sister, Sally Mulligan; and her husband, John Edward Buchan.

She is survived by her stepdaughter, Jo Ann Buchan Oliver; grandchildren, Joshua, Jacob, and Jesse Oliver and their families; many cousins, and friends in Maine and out of state.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in her memory to the Fish Ladder Restoration Fund, in Damariscotta Mills.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Mary Jane on Friday, June 6, 2025 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lakehurst Lodge in Damariscotta.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home in Waldoboro. To extend a condolence or share a story with the Buchan family, please visit Mary Jane’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

