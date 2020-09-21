Mary Jane (Carroll) Doucette, of Winchester, Mass., passed away peacefully Sept. 17, 2020 at the age of 89.

Devoted wife of the late Norman E. Doucette Sr., beloved mother of Diane M. Doucette, Norman E. Doucette Jr., his wife Linda, all of Winchester, Gary A. Doucette and his wife Linda of Jefferson, and the late James J. Doucette, cherished grandmother of Larissa Sullivan, Samantha Doucette Elder, her husband Rick, Jill Doucette, her fiance Bob Duprey, Emily, Joshua and Celine Doucette and the late Lauren Lee Doucette and great-grandmother to Corey and Makayla, loving “sister” of the late Austin, Paul, Ralph and Robert Garvey, Eileen Regan, Jeanne Winn, Dorothy Haggerty, Marion Hall, Ruth Carroll and Geraldine Cantillon. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Mary’s funeral mass and burial are private, and she will be laid to rest at the National Cemetery in Bourne. Relatives and friends who feel comfortable, are invited to briefly pay their respects on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main St., Woburn. Those who are 65 and older or experiencing any health problems are invited to come between 3-4 p.m., with the general public invited between 4-6 p.m. All attending are asked to enter through the front door of the funeral home and exit through the back door. Masks must be worn at all times, along with strict adherence to social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary’s name to the Jefferson Food Pantry, PO Box 208, Jefferson, ME 04348; or to the Travis Mills Foundation, 747 Western Ave., Manchester, ME 04351, that supports post 9/11 recalibrated veterans and their families.

