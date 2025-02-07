Mary Jane Field, 81, passed away on Feb. 3, 2025, at The Lincoln Home in Newcastle, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was born on May 28, 1943, in Allentown, Pa., to Peter A. Latch and Rose P. (Kavran) Latch.

Mary Jane had a distinguished career in banking, rising to vice president at the Bank of Boston before retiring to South Bristol. There, she found true happiness in gardening, reading, boating, playing bridge, and, most of all, sharing her life with her beloved dogs.

Mary Jane was also an accomplished cook whose meals were always made with love, a true reflection of how she cared for those around her. Above all, she treasured the moments spent with her family, friends, and the peaceful view from her deck, where the boat parade was a constant joy.

She was predeceased by her husband, Burke R. “Joe” Field; and her longtime companion, Bill Kelsey, who shared many happy years with her.

She is survived by her sister, Judith (Latch) Jameson; her sons, Daniel Woodruff and Scott Woodruff; her stepdaughter, Tina (Field) Braun; her stepson, George Field; and many cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held this spring or summer in South Bristol, when family and friends return to Maine. Details will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Midcoast Humane, 190 Pleasant St., Brunswick, ME 04011, or online at midcoasthumane.org.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

