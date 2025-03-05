Mary Jane (Halsey) Small died peacefully on March 1, 2025. Born on Jan. 26, 1926 and raised in West Hartford, Conn., she graduated from Skidmore College in 1947.

Mary Jane first came to Maine with her mom, when they rented a cottage in New Harbor the summer following her father’s death. That week changed the trajectory of her life as Mary Jane fell in love with New Harbor’s stunning, unique beauty; she also had a deep respect for its vibrant, working waterfront. In 1958 she purchased her special piece of land on McFarland Shore, and designed the place she would call home for more than 65 years.

In 1960, Mary Jane married Gordon Small. When Gordon died unexpectedly in 1962, she took over his half of the Small Brothers Wharf, a lobstering business he shared with his brother, Harold. Mary Jane jumped into the role and took immense pride in running the wharf for many years, expanding it into a popular harborside eatery.

Mary Jane’s mother, “Polly,” joined her in Maine in 1963, and they enjoyed many wonderful years together until Polly’s death in 1985. Mary Jane welcomed many friends and relatives to New Harbor over the years, introducing folks to the magical place that had captured her heart. She was an active and involved member of her beloved Bristol area community, serving as a board member and volunteer both at the Bristol Area Library and at Miles Memorial Hospital, now MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital, in Damariscotta.

Mary Jane was deeply connected to the natural world around her, embracing the beauty and solitude of nature. Fiercely independent, a voracious reader, avid gardener, and lifelong cat lover, it was painful for those who loved her to see her lose mobility, independence, and most of her eyesight. Not one to dwell on what she’d lost, Mary Jane always retained her positive life outlook. She showed through fortitude, grace, and acceptance how to forge ahead and embrace with gratitude what she still had – be it animal tracks in a fresh snowfall, the changing colors in autumn, or birds perching at a feeder outside her window. What a tremendous gift Mary Jane was to all who knew her.

Mary Jane was predeceased by her parents, Mary “Polly” Halsey and William D. Halsey; brothers, William Jr. (Zelda) and James (Mari); and nephew, Douglas.

She is survived by many beloved family members who knew her as their treasured “Auntie Moo” – Karen Ropes, Whitney Fitzpatrick, Alec Ropes, Holly Halsey, Deirdre Halsey, Zach Halsey, Steve Price, Barbara Price, Ainsley and Dylan Price and Martha, Gus and Callum Price and others.

Her family would like to give a special thanks to Mary Jane’s friends, Dyan Dyer and Carol Nichols, along with many other neighbors who helped her remain at home until it was no longer an option.

Contributions can be made in her name to the Bristol Area Library, P.O. Box 173, New Harbor, ME 04554; or Midcoast Humane, 5 Industrial Parkway, Brunswick, ME 04011.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

