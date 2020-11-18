Mary Jane “MJ” Tigert, age 82, died peacefully at her home in Bremen on the morning of Nov. 18, 2020. She was surrounded by friends and family.

Mary Jane was born on July 5, 1938 in Livermore Falls. She married Douglas Tigert Aug. 31, 1962 and the two celebrated their 57th anniversary this summer. Theirs was a lifelong bond of love and support. They spent many years travelling the globe enjoying many adventures together and with family and friends.

Mary Jane graduated from nursing school at St. Catherine’s General Hospital in St. Catherine’s, Ontario, Canada. She then graduated from University of Western Ontario with a degree in Nursing Administration. After graduation she worked at Mass General, in Boston, Mass. She built close friendships everywhere she went, and spent her life sharing her boundless love with others.

Mary Jane gave up her nursing career to raise her two daughters, Sandra and Susan, and support her husband, Douglas, as he pursued his career both in teaching at the University of Toronto and owning his own business, which required him to be away from his family frequently. Mary Jane was devoted to her community and family wherever she lived, from Toronto, to the Hague, Holland, where the family spent a year, to Sudbury, Mass. and finally to the coast of Maine, which Mary Jane loved best.

Some of Mary Jane’s favorite activities included volunteering at the Bremen Library and helping with their annual plant sale; decorating and assisting with the Bremen Volunteer Fire Department’s Annual Christmas Wreath Sale (which family and friends looked forward to getting every year), and in the summer, one of her granddaughter’s favorites – Chocolate Sunday! As her husband Douglas was a long-time Rotarian, Mary Jane often hosted rotary exchange student events and helped with other rotary events. Mary Jane also greatly enjoyed her time as a member of the Red Hat Society.

In recent years, Mary Jane gave most of her time toward looking after her mother, Louise Quattrocchi, and more recently Douglas, as her nursing training had never left her.

She was proud of her daughter, Sandra (Tigert) Konstadinidis of Roswell, Ga., her son-in-law, Bill, and granddaughters, Caitlin and Victoria; and her daughter, Susan (Tigert) Burnett of Bethlehem, Penn.; her son-in-law, Ronald, and granddaughters, Abigail, Lydia and Isabelle; as well as her sister, Laurel; brothers, John and Larry; and her many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her father, Samuel Quattrocchi; mother, Louise Quattrocchi; and brother, John Quattrocchi.

In lieu of a memorial service, a memorial donation in Mary Jane’s honor can be made to the Bremen Library Scholarship Fund, PO Box 163, Bremen, ME 04551.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

