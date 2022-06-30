Mary Jane Oliver Rines

Mary Jane passed away with her children by her side at Cove’s Edge on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Mary Jane is the daughter of the late Sterling and Gwendolyn (Pinkham) Oliver, of Nobleboro. She attended the local school.

Mary Jane enjoyed long car rides, knitting, reading, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Mary Jane is predeceased by her loving husband, Joseph Rine Jr.; her parents; son, Sterling Thomas; stepdaughter, Cindy Rines; brothers, David Oliver, and Palmer Oliver; and sisters, Betty Jean Odell, and Patience Fisher. She leaves behind her son, John Thomas and wife, Tiffany; daughters, Tyrell Russell and husband, Arthur, and Gwendolyn (Wendy) Waltz, and husband, Gary; stepson, Joseph Rines III; stepdaughter, Lisa Plummer; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary Jane also leaves behind a very special part of her life that is the friends and staff at Cove’s Edge.

A celebration of life will be held on at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 16 in the home of her daughter on Hollywood Boulevard in Whitefield.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary Jane’s memory to Cove’s Edge Activities Department. Memories and condolences may be shared at directcremationofmaine.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

