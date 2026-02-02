Mary K. Forde (née Kirwan) passed away peacefully in hospice care in Scarborough on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at the age of 81. A woman of fierce intellect, a restless “spirit of trying,” and a famously sharp “no-filter” wit, Mary lived a life defined by a romantic pursuit of truth and a resilient, “nine-lives” strength.

Born on Jan. 8, 1945 in Ireland, Mary was a lifelong seeker of knowledge. She was a 1963 graduate of Rye High School and earned her bachelor of arts from the College of Mount Saint Vincent in June 1967. She later obtained her master’s degree in social work. An avid student of language and culture, she was known for her proficiency in Spanish.

Immediately following her college graduation, Mary’s spirit of exploration led her to Vietnam. She served as a recreation aid for the Red Cross and the Military Assistance Command, Vietnam (MACV), starting in September 1967. She navigated that formative period by constantly seeking peace while confronting the worst of the world, a legacy of hard work and care that she carried throughout her life.

Mary’s professional career was rooted in deep empathy and advocacy. She worked for many years as a dedicated social worker at a residential treatment center in Dobbs Ferry, N.Y. She later retired from the Bronx School for the Blind, where she poured her heart into her students. Even after moving to Maine, her commitment to her profession remained, as she was a licensed Master Social Worker in the state.

In 1988, Mary was living at the Kemy’s Cove complex in Scarborough, N.Y., with her beloved husband, Sean C. Forde. Following her retirement, the couple moved to Medomak Road in Bremen. For Mary, the tranquility and rural space of the Maine coast provided a profound peace that reminded her of the Irish landscape of Sean’s heritage.

Mary was a voracious reader who retained a lifetime of facts and insights, remaining intellectually formidable and quick with a pertinent acknowledgment until her final days. She believed in the beauty of a community that “leans in,” and while she often sought solitude, she valued the deep connections she fostered with neighbors and friends.

Mary was predeceased in 2017 by her “greatest love,” her husband, Sean C. Forde. She was also predeceased by her sister, Sheila Ano.

Mary is survived by her sister, Elizabeth Ferrari; and her brother, Gerry Kirwan. Her legacy also lives on through her nephew, Jerrod Ferrari; her niece, Ellen Ferrari Litwinovich; her grandnephew, Liam Ferrari; and her beloved grandnieces, Alice, Norah, and Eloise.

The “line of caring and understanding” Mary established continues through the next generation. Just as Mary cherished a stuffed bear brought from Ireland in 1946, her family carries forward her traditions of intellectual pursuit, acceptance, and unapologetic authenticity.

Her family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to her Bremen neighbors for the many years of fellowship, friendship, and support that went far beyond the ordinary.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 17, 2026, at St. Patrick’s Church in Newcastle with Father Peter Shaba officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to honor Mary’s spirit by losing yourself in a good book, engaging in a spirited conversation, or finding a moment of peace in the natural world she so loved.

Halls of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements, to share a condolence or memory with the Forde family, visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

