Mary Kathryn Buckingham Cochrane died at home in the early morning of Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 with family by her side following a long battle with cancer.

Born in Peoria and growing up in Washington, Ill., Mary lived in Europe for an extended period where she raised two daughters and developed a love of antique furniture, folk and decorative arts, common household objects and early architecture. She particularly loved 18th-century English country furniture and the wood from which it was crafted. Based on her knowledge, taste, and appreciation she could assess the quality, period and authenticity of objects at a glance. This interest continued throughout her life, as she sold at antique shows for a number of years and renovated three historic houses in recent years, including her final 1790 residence in Bristol.

She moved to Maine 10 years ago and felt most at home here. She enjoyed reading, rug hooking, flower gardening and the company of her two cats.

Survivors include daughters, Michelle Garner, of Wasilla, Alaska and Kathryn Cleveland, of Malta, Mont.; granddaughter, Deanna Dalton; and brothers, James, Terry, and David Buckingham. Longtime partner, John Freeman, continues to live in Bristol.

A private graveside ceremony at Harrington Cemetery is planned in the spring. Mary was loved and will be missed by all who knew her. The family is grateful for the care and support of the MaineHealth Home Hospice service.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main Street, Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

