Mary Lee Benner Melvin, 80, of Waldoboro, passed away peacefully at her home on Sept. 6, 2024. She was born to Myron R. Benner and Virginia M. Beckett Benner Quimby in Waldoboro, June 1944.

Mary Lee loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and butterflies.

She held many jobs in her life, but her favorite was lobstering with Randy on F/V The Last Date. A job she loved and learned as a little girl by her favorite fisherman/teacher, grandfather, Ralph Benner.

She is survived by her two children: son, Glen Melvin, and daughter, Charise Melvin. She is also survived by grandchildren, Shania Melvin, Zachary Melvin, and Jayson Maxcy and wife, Allison. Great-grandchildren include Brently and Kyleigh Maxcy, and bonus Makenzie Hatch. Mary Lee is survived by David Melvin, father of her children as well.

Mary Lee is also survived by extended family, Bubba Lee, wife Laurie, and family, and Jason Lee, wife Crystal, and family.

She is lovingly survived by sisters, Joyce Hume (Gerald), Betsey Forest; and brother, Virgil Quimby (Mary Ann); as well as many aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She is predeceased by her longtime companion, Randy Lee; her parents; brothers, Gordon Benner and Stephen Quimby; as well as her sister, Joan Titus.

Her wishes were to be remembered in a private service to be determined at a future date.

Contributions in her memory may be made to a charity of your choosing.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home in Waldoboro. To share a memory or condolence with the Melvin family, please visit Mary Lee’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

