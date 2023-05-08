Mary Lou (Farrin) Osgood

Mary Lou Osgood, of Wiscasset, passed away at LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus on April 28, 2023. Mary Lou was born on Aug. 30, 1940, at Miles Memorial Hospital and was raised in South Bristol.

Mary Lou valued and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

She is predeceased by her father, Kenneth Farrin; her mother, Mary Lounsbury; son, Thomas Osgood; and great-grandson, Alex Timothy Donahue.

She is survived by her sister, Beverly Lincoln; brother, Kenneth Farrin and his wife, Leona; son, Timothy Osgood and his wife, Denise, and son Troy Osgood and his wife, Tracey. Additionally, she is survived by seven grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

At Mary Lou’s request, there will be no services. A small celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences for Mary Lou, visit her Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

