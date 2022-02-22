Mary Lou (Soule) Peaslee, born Nov. 16, 1928, in Damariscotta, was the daughter of Catherine M. (Caton) Soule and Francis S. Soule Sr., of Wiscasset. She passed away on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at the age of 93 years, after several months at St. Andrews Retirement Facility in Boothbay Harbor.

She was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary for 65 years, and a member of the First Congregational Church of Wiscasset. She supported her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their sports and activities, and attended games whenever she could.

Having grown up with the love of her family, ocean, boating, swimming and skiing were very popular, which led to her and Fred wintering on the east coast of Florida during the winter months, for over 20 years.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 67 years, Fred E. Peaslee; her son, almost three years old, Fred E. (Timmy) Peaslee Jr.; her parents, Catherine and Francis S. Soule Sr.; one brother, Francis S. Soule Jr.; and her son-in-law, Dennis G. Hill.

She is survived by her brother, Dennis E. Soule and his wife, Jane (Williams) Soule, of Wiscasset; her sister-in-law, Carolyn (Colby) Soule, of Damariscotta; her son, Stevens Peaslee, his wife, Gwen (Grafton) Peaslee, of Blue Hill; her daughter, Cindy Lou (Peaslee) Hill, of Edgecomb; a very special niece, Tracy Williams; grandsons, Steven A. Peaslee and his wife, Anne Wooster, of Waldoboro; Corey T. Hill and his wife, Melissa (Kaler) Hill, of Abbot; granddaughters, Stacy (Peaslee) Gato, and her husband, Timothy J. Gato, of Danville, Va., and Samantha (Hill) Footer and her husband, Joseph E. Footer, of Dresden; great-grandchildren, Danika F. Hill, Shanoah S. Hill, Martina M. Will, all of Abbot, Emily G. Gato and Sarah S. Gato, of Danville, Va., and Emery W. Footer, of Dresden.

A graveside service will be held in Woolwich in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary Lou’s name may be made to The American Legion Post #54, P.O. Box 214, Wiscasset, ME 04578.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

