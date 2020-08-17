Mary Louise Bonsant, age 61, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 with her family by her side. Mary was born on Oct. 4, 1958 in Salem, Mass., the daughter of Albert J. Michaud and Doris F. Bonsaint.

She was a restaurant owner for 17 years with her wife, Julie Adams. Mary graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern Maine, and with her master’s degree in psychology from Antioch University. She worked at Mid Coast Hospital as an addiction therapist for 20 years. She enjoyed fishing in all seasons, watching the Red Sox, reading, puzzles, and spending time with her family eating really good food.

She was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her loving wife and partner of 30 years, Julie A. Adams of Bristol; brother, Roland Michaud of Beverly, Mass.; sisters, Linda Bulmer of New Harbor, and Doreen Despres and husband George of Wilton, N.H.; mother and father-in-law, Stanley and Judy Adams; nephews, Brian Bulmer and wife Sherri and their children Jeremy and Gavin; Jesse Bulmer and wife Hillary and their children Vivian and Julian; Harley Bulmer and his children Maximus and Gustas; Toby Michaud and wife Tina and their child Hanna; and Nathan John Michaud and wife Lauren and their children John, Rowan, and Reggie; and Riley Adams; nieces, Rebecca Rein and husband Rocky and their children Sarah and Emily; Alyssa Spears; Melanie Spears and wife Natasha; Ruby Adams; and Erin Redmond; and her pets, Harper and Marvin.

A private celebration of Mary’s life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26 for family and close friends.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary’s memory to GRASP online at grasphelp.org or Dr. Tamara Olt, executive director of GRASP, 11819 N. Deerfield Dr., Dunlap, IL 61614.

Please designate donations shall be made to the Augusta, Maine GRASP Chapter.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral and Cremation Services, 949 Main St., Waldoboro. Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

