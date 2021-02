Mary M. Savchick, 97, passed away peacefully on Feb. 8, 2021 at the Harbor Hill Center in Belfast. Burial will be held at the Old German Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary’s name to Bristol Parks and Recreation, c/o Town of Bristol, P.O. Box 339, Bristol, ME 04539.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements.

