Mary H. Merrifield, 79, of Washington, passed away peacefully on Dec. 8, 2023, at her home surrounded by loved ones. There will be a memorial mass on Jan. 4, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Hope, 7 Union St., in Camden. A private burial was held for Mary and a celebration of life will be announced in the spring.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall’s of Waldoboro. To extend online condolences, visit Mary’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

