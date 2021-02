Mary P. Guptill, 73, passed away peacefully on Feb. 23, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. Walk-through visits will be held on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 from 2-4 p.m. at Hall’s of Waldoboro. Due to COVID restrictions a private funeral service will be held by the family.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements.

