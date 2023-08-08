Mary P. Orff, 99, of Epsom, N.H., the matriarch of the Orff family, passed away at Havenwood Heritage Heights in Concord, N.H., on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in a room bursting with family members from near and far. Born in Chelsea Nov. 8, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Delia (Belida) Maskewich.

Besides her parents, Mary was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth R. Orff; son, Alan K. Orff; and her siblings, Josephine, Joe, Jenny, and Helen.

Members of her family include her daughter, Nancy Weeks, of Bedford, N.H.; son, Eric Orff and his wife, Janice, of Epsom, N.H.; grandchildren, Dr. James Weeks (wife Ursula), Pamela Dorji, Kevin Orff (wife Julie), Karen Giguere (husband John), Dr. Amy Martel (husband Derek), and Adam Orff; great-grandchildren, Milan, Sonam, Billy, Hannah, Gray, Katie, Erin, Jessica, and Jenna; and many nieces, nephews. She was known as “Gram” by many in the community.

Mary loved family foremost! She made each family member feel special as she would often say they were “God’s heavenly sent angel” and that she was proud of them. She enjoyed cooking and hosting family dinners. No family gathering would be complete without at least one of her pies and her world renowned clam dip.

Second only to family, Mary’s passion was working in her perennial flower and vegetable gardens on her property, carved out of the New Hampshire forest by hand, by her and her husband. Being the industrious, strong, and caring woman she was, she canned vegetables for the entire family and was known for her hot dill pickles. Mary enjoyed caring for her property, including mowing her own grass, clearing, and hauling brush well into her 90s.

Mary was also an active volunteer for the N.H. Democratic Party for many years, for a time serving as the chair of the Epsom Democratic Committee. She also belonged to the American Legion Auxiliary in Epsom. She was a lifelong birder, knowing each by their behaviors around her fully stocked feeders, instead of their coloration as her eyes began to fail her.

Up to her last hours she held the role of family historian, remembering details of events large and small. The family relied on her to refresh their memories when they asked her to recall details during stories being shared of their lives together. Her incredible mind was sharp to the very end.

Calling hours will take place at Roan Family Funeral Home-Still Oaks, 1217 Suncook Valley Highway, in Epsom, N.H., on Friday, Aug. 11, from 5-7 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, 180 Loudon Road, in Concord, N.H., on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 10 a.m.

Mary will be interred with her husband, in Waldoboro, on Sunday, Aug. 13, at 1 p.m., at the German Protestant Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s honor to New Hampshire Audubon Society, 84 Silk Farm Road, Concord, NH 03301. To share a memory or offer a condolence, go to roanfamilyfuneral.com.

