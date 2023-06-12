Mary S. Feyler, 102, of Nobleboro, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2023, at home with her family by her side. Mary was born on Jan. 8, 1921, in Nobleboro, the daughter of Winfield Winslow and Grace (Cunningham) Winslow.

Mary grew up in Nobleboro and attended a one-room schoolhouse in elementary school. She married John “Jack” Feyler on Dec. 26, 1936, and they were together for 58 years. Mary started work at the Medomak Canning Co. until Sylvania opened in 1950, where she worked as a supervisor in the starting department for 31 years.

In her free time, Mary enjoyed sewing, quilting, knitting, and baking. She was a member of the North Nobleboro Baptist Church, the Clam Shell Quilters, and the North Nobleboro Ladies’ Group. She participated at the annual North Nobleboro Day for years, donating many hand-quilted, knitted, and sewed items.

She was a strong and independent woman, and she cared very deeply for her family.

On May 12, 2023, Mary became the recipient of Nobleboro’s Boston Cane for being the town’s oldest resident.

Mary was predeceased by her husband, John Feyler; and her daughter, Orianna Mank.

She is survived by her daughter, Shirley Hall; grandsons, Gregory Mank and Dakotah Mank; granddaughters, Tammy Niles and Roxanna Reynolds; great-grandchildren, John, Michael Jr., Benjamin, and Allison; great-great grandchildren, Whitney, Alicia, Dominik, Adrian, Danica, and Mya; and sister, Ethel Benner.

Mary’s family will honor her life privately.

Halls of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, or share a story or photo, visit Mary’s Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

