Mary Theresa “Terry” Mullin, of Portland, formerly of New Harbor, passed away on Nov. 15, 2025 at the Barron Center in Portland after a long struggle with early onset dementia. Mary was born in Honolulu, Hawaii to Jeanne Gallagher Henry and George L Henry on Dec. 29, 1956, while her father was stationed with the Navy. She was proud of her being born in a warm and sunny climate before it was even a state. Her love of beach, sun, and sand was a constant throughout her life. She was predeceased by her parents; and her sister, Margaret.

Mary is survived by her children, Zachary Mullin, of Portland, Patrick Mullin, of Carrabassett Valley, and Kara Dumond and her husband, Mark, of Bowdoinham. She is also survived by her brothers, George Henry Jr., John Henry and his wife, Linda, and Joseph Henry. Mary is survived by many much-loved nieces and nephews.

Mary lived in Virginia for the first half of her life having attended Virginia Tech where she got a degree in forest management and George Mason University where she earned a BSN in Nursing. Throughout her nursing career she worked with pediatric patients and later in life at Cove’s Edge Nursing Home in Damariscotta where she loved caring for the residents.

Her life took her living in Virginia, New Hampshire, and finally moving to Maine in 1998. She loved the state of Maine and enjoyed the outdoors on a year-round basis. Travel, adventure, camping, and family were very important to her. She loved sharing her passion for nature and wilderness with all her children with a special attraction to Baxter State Park. Many camping and hiking adventures with her kids were centered on stays at the wilderness park.

Travel and adventures across the country were among her favorite memories along with gardening, attending her children’s many sporting events, and spending time with her family. Among her fondest memories was completing a thru hike of the Appalachian Trail in 1987, ascending all 48 four thousand footers in New Hampshire with her son Patrick, and completing 15 marathons in 10 states.

Terry was loved by many and will be missed by all. Funeral services will be private. However, those wishing to make a memorial contribution in her name may do so by supporting a GoFundMe Campaign (gofund.me/4bf249689) so that her children may spread her ashes in three of her most favorite nature spots.

