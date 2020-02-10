Maryann O’Leary Jackson passed away peacefully on Feb. 4, 2020 at Cove’s Edge in Damariscotta. Maryann was born on July 18, 1935 in St. John to James O’Leary and Isabelle Jackson. Maryann was born at the O’Leary homestead in St. John where she grew up.

She married and moved to Bridgewater, Conn. where she dedicated her life to her family. She loved gardening, sewing, knitting, puzzles, and buying old furniture to take home and refurbish to its original state. When she wasn’t inside doing housework, she was outside with her children going for walks in the woods and the many fields that surrounded their home.

She was loving and kind, and she made friends easily. If you were one of the lucky people who came to know her, you know what I mean. When you spent time with her, you always left with a full heart.

She was preceded by her son, Joseph Raymond Jackson; her husband of 64 years, Joseph Roy Jackson; her sisters, Patty, Ella, and Maggie; and brothers, Jimmy, Glen, David, and Joe O’Leary.

She is survived by her three children who will miss her dearly, Roena Schilke and husband Mark of Connecticut, Lori Beaucage and husband Joe of Friendship, and Craig Jackson and wife Cecilia of North Anson; eight grandchildren, Luke and wife Katie, Amanda E. and husband Vance, Sarah, Emile, Crystal, Amanda and husband Andrew, Jocelyn, and Stacey; and five great-grandchildren, Gwen, Milo, Blake, Reagan and Ella.

A memorial service will be held in early May, with the date and time to be announced.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting StrongHancock.com.

