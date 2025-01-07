Marylyn Jeanne Marin, known as “Jane” by many, passed away peacefully at her home in Southport on Dec. 22, 2024 at the age of 87. Born on Aug. 11, 1937 in Fort Kent, she was the youngest child of Edward and Grace (Pelletier) Jalbert.

Marylyn graduated from Fort Kent Community High School in 1955 and earned her teaching degree from Fort Kent Normal School in 1958. That same year, she married Alfred Marin. Through their 66 years of marriage, they raised a large and loving family of three sons and three daughters, 22 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren. The couple started their life together in St. Agatha, before moving to Hillsboro, N.H., when Al accepted a teaching position at Nathanael Hawthorne College in Antrim, N.H.

The Marins were integral members of the Hillsboro community for decades. After retirement, they spent 13 years in Cocoa, Fla., near their close friends Harold and Mary Moore. Later, they returned to Maine to be closer to their children, first residing at St. Andrews Village in Boothbay Harbor, and then settling in Southport – a dream come true for Marylyn, who had always loved the Maine coast.

Marylyn pursued her passions with boundless energy, creativity, and dedication. A talented homemaker, she loved to cook, sew, and maintain a beautifully organized home. As an educator, she was highly regarded for her natural teaching ability. Her aunt and supervising teacher, Celina Cyr, described Marylyn as her most gifted student. Marylyn taught elementary grades in St. Agatha and Madawaska, and later in Hillsboro, N.H., at Hillsboro-Deering Elementary School, where she became a remedial reading specialist. She found deep fulfillment in the close relationships she formed with her students. She also served on the Hillsboro-Deering School Board after she retired.

Marylyn’s adventurous spirit extended beyond the classroom. After retiring from teaching, she followed her love of sewing and quilting by opening Apple Tree Fabrics, a fabric shop she operated from a converted garage in Hillsboro. The shop quickly became a hub of creativity and camaraderie, fostering many deep and lasting friendships over its 25 years. Even after selling the business, Marylyn remained a passionate quilter, continuing to teach and hone her craft. During her time in Cocoa, Fla., she worked and taught at The Quilt Place and founded the Gifts of Love project, which created quilts for the Beit Shemesh Senior Center in Israel. Her sewing room was always a center of creativity, where she lovingly crafted gifts for family, friends, and even her newest great-grandchildren.

In the early 1980s, Marylyn experienced the transforming love of Jesus Christ, which became the cornerstone of her life. Her faith shone brightly in her kindness, generosity, and love for others. She was a friend to all, always taking time to listen, encourage, and support. Al described her as “a light to all people.” Known for her playful sense of humor and warm hospitality, Marylyn welcomed friends and family to her table for delicious meals, heartfelt conversations, and likely some ice cream, which she loved.

Marylyn and Al were actively involved in their churches, from Hillsboro to Florida, and most recently at Anchor Church in Boothbay Harbor. They were members of the Cocoa, Florida Sister City Program. She was a member of the Gideons International Auxiliary, the American Legion Auxiliary Post No. 36 in Boothbay, and various quilting guilds, including the Clamshell Quilters.

Marylyn’s greatest joy was her family.

She mourned the loss of her oldest son, Eugene; as well, her brother, Elmer Jalbert; her brother and sister-in-law, Maurice “Joe” and Margaret “Peggy” Jalbert; and her brother-in-law, Frank Romano (Anne).

She is survived by her devoted husband of 66 years, Alfred Marin; and her beloved children: Ellen (Daniel) Reed, of Marlow, N.H., Ann-Marie (John) Ford, of Sharon, Mass., Connie (Matthew) Miller, of Jay, N.Y., Steven (Jennifer) Marin, of Boothbay Harbor, John (Michael Brown), of Idyllwild, Calif.; 22 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by her only remaining sibling, Anne Romano, of Manchester, Conn.; sister-in-law, Greta Jalbert, of St. John; daughter-in-law, Yvonne Gould, of Hillsboro, N.H.; sister-in-law, Terry Ouellette, of St. Agatha; brother and sister-in-law, Paul Marin and his wife, Avril, of Madawaska; and many dearly loved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Marylyn will be remembered not only for her loving and generous spirit, but also for her strength, kindness, and deep faith. She was an extraordinary wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, and her presence will be missed by all who knew her.

The memorial service to celebrate Marylyn’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 18 at the Southport town hall, at 361 Hendricks Hill Road in Southport. Donations in Marylyn’s honor may be given to Gideons International at gideons.org/donate; or to a charity of your choice in her name.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, at 975 Wiscasset Road in Boothbay.

Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

