On the evening of May 17, 2025, Master Sgt. John Paul Brooks received his last set of orders and assignment to his final duty station. John passed away in his sleep at his apartment in Bangor at the age of 64.

Born to Gerald “Pete” Brooks and Mildred “Millie” (Upham) Brooks on April 16, 1961 in Rockland, John was raised in East Union. He attended elementary school and junior high school in Union and was a 1979 graduate of Medomak Valley High School in Waldoboro. John was elected as the class president of his graduating class, an early testament to his friend-to-all attitude and leadership qualities. He remained close to a number of his classmates throughout his entire life, especially his best friend, Jeff McCormick.

As with all of the Brooks Boys, John raked blueberries in the summer for Mama Duck (Marion Hart) in Hope and hayed in the late summer for Bob Whittier (Uncle Roy) and Steve Kirkpatrick in Union, and burned blueberry fields in the fall. Any other spare time was spent cutting firewood and working on the family homestead. This work ethic served him well throughout his distinguished military career.

Right after graduating from high school, John joined the U.S. Army and completed basic training at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri. He furthered his military training as a medic, then completed the grueling Special Forces training. His first A-team assignment was at Fort Devens, Mass. He completed Ranger school in 1982 and became a free-fall HALO Jump Master during his assignment in Bad Tölz, Germany. He retired as a master sergeant in 1999 at Fort Bragg, N.C. John’s time as a Green Beret took him around the world, serving his country as a special operations medic and providing aid to those in need, such as during Operation Provide Comfort from 1992-1993.

In 1994, John underwent open heart surgery to replace a defective heart valve that had been undiagnosed from birth. For most soldiers, that would signal the end of a career and result in a medical discharge, but not for John. He persevered and requested to remain in service, having to prove himself all over again, showing the medical board that he could continue the fight. Such was the indomitable spirit and regard in which John held for service and defense of the country.

After serving in multiple classified and hostile missions overseas and instructing assignments in the United States, John was awarded the following military achievements/medals: Special Forces Tab, Ranger Tab, Meritorious Service Medal (4th Award), Army Commendation Medal (2nd Award), Army Achievement Medal, Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Army Superior Unit Award, Army Good Conduct Medal (6th Award), National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal, Armed Forces Service Medal, Noncommissioned Officer’s Professional Development Ribbon with Numeral 3, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, North Atlantic Treaty Organization Medal, Master Parachutist Badge, Military Free Fall Jumpmaster Badge, Belgian Armed Forces Parachutist Badge, Canadian Parachutist Badge, Royal Danish Parachutist Badge, Bronze German Armed Forces Parachutist Badge.

He and his family lived in Massachusetts, Germany, North Carolina, and Colorado during his military service, inspiring his children to want to explore the world. He found many friends in his travels and kept them all near to his heart throughout the years. John retired from the Army after 20 years of service and quickly became an analyst with a military contractor, where he helped support the forces in Iraq and Afghanistan.

John worked as long as his body would allow, then retired home to his family in Bosnia. As John’s health became more complicated, he returned stateside to his hometown of Union to receive medical treatment. He was able to rekindle relationships with many of his old “SF” buddies, like Greg Snyder and Ron “Squeeky” Blanchard, and many Maine friends in his years here, something that truly made him happy. Always the life of the party, John was out making friends until his last day.

John is survived by his mother, Mildred; his sister, Cindy Prock; and his brothers, James (Julie), Peter (Theresa), Paul (Katherine), and Gerald “Jerry” (Jennifer); along with many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. He is also survived by his own family, whom he loved dearly, his wife, Meliha and their two children, Kenan and Esmalina, and his two older daughters, Jasmin Brooks and Shaina Sullivan and her husband, Scot, and their mother, Sally Koivu. He never got enough time with his four grandchildren, as with many of his loved ones, as distance and time can seem too great until it is suddenly too late. John was predeceased by his father, Gerald “Pete” Brooks; nephew, Michael Brooks; and brother-in-law, Randy Prock.

In honor of John’s legacy, please take a moment to thank a local veteran for their personal sacrifice and service to our great country and for the preservation of freedom in which we all enjoy. As John once said, “This military life, it’s not for everyone … we do the work so people can have a choice.”

On June 22 at 11 a.m., there will be a Special Forces tribute to Master Sgt. John P. Brooks nearby the veterans memorial on the Union Common. Following the tribute, the Brooks Family will hold a celebration of John’s life at the East Union Grange Hall (Pioneer 219), at 110 Payson Road.

