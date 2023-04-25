Matthew Allen Noyes, 52, passed away suddenly on April 14, 2023, at his home in Boothbay.

Matthew was born in Bangor on July 10, 1970, to parents Allen Noyes and Rosemary Young.

He worked as a fisherman and carpenter. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, tinkering on small engines, playing with his cat, Boots, and spending time with his family. He was fond of Matinicus Island, where his mother grew up. He and his sister spent many summers there when they were young. He also worked as a lobsterman there with his uncle.

He was predeceased by his father, Allen Noyes; and his uncle, Brad Young.

He is survived by his mother, Rosemary Elliott; stepfather, Craig Elliot Sr.; his sister, Wendy Noyes; his brothers, Shawn Noyes and Josh Noyes; his partner of 20 years, Laurie Durfee; and his uncle, Dennis Young.

There will be no service. His ashes will be returned to Matinicus Island.

