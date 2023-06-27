Matthew D. Woods, 56, of Waldoboro, passed away at his home due to health complications.

He was predeceased by his father, Lowell Woods; brothers, Arthur Woods and Eric Montgomery; and best friend, Kevin Bennett. He is survived by his mother, Lorraine Montgomery; sisters, Bernardine Pozerycki, Shauna Woods, Lisa Holmes and husband, Vernon; son, Justin Woods and wife, Chauncie; son, Shane Woods; stepdaughters, Breckyn Turner and Miranda-Lee Stockbridge; and life-long love, Tina Chapman. He was a proud “Papa” to 10 beautiful grandchildren; as well as uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Matt was born on Oct. 12, 1966, in Bar Harbor, and moved to Waldoboro when he was four years old. He was a graduate of Medomak Valley High School, class of 1984. In his youth, he was a Cub Scout, enjoyed making tree houses with his siblings, and later loved his fast cars.

He held many jobs, starting in the blueberry fields when he was just 10 years old. He made rope for 30-plus years, built timber frame homes, was a sternman on a lobster boat, and most recently worked at a sawmill.

Those who were close to him knew that he was the life of the party and could not stand a quiet room. He was always one to crack a joke, at times saying things that others were only thinking. He enjoyed being outdoors and could most often be found doing something in the woods, working on a project, or tending to his “tomato plants” while enjoying a few “cold sodas.” He loved Moosehead, ice fishing, canoeing, picking fiddleheads, hunting, shooting guns, sitting around a campfire with friends and family, cooking, and having a good time.

A celebration of life for close friends and family will be held “down the road.”

Arrangements by Hall Funeral Home.

