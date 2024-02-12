OUR LOVE IS EVERLASTING

Matthew Frank Meservey, of Portland, passed away at Maine Medical Center, Tuesday evening on Feb. 6, 2024 surrounded by his loving family.

Matthew is survived by his parents, Douglas and Pamela Meservey, of Waldoboro; his sister and brother-in-law, Marion and Matthew Hunt, of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; his sister, Bethany Meservey, of La Vergne, Tenn.; and his brother and sister-in-law, Joshua and Lulu Meservey, of Harrisburg, Penn. Matthew is also survived by five nieces, two nephews, and one great-nephew.

Matthew was born in Waterville on Jan, 31, 1978. He grew up in Waldoboro where he attended Coastal Christian School and Medomak Valley High School, where he wrestled on the team.

Matthew was skilled with his hands and spent years working in construction and carpentry. He was an artist who enjoyed drawing, whether it was a sketch of a deer for his father or daylilies for his mother.

Matthew was an excellent athlete, and he especially loved playing baseball while growing up, hunting and fishing, and helping out with gardening and landscaping.

He also enjoyed listening to music with his mother, watching Hercule Poirot movies with family, and spending time with his father in his woodlot.

While much of Matthew’s early years and adult life were chaotic, he placed his trust in his lord and savior Jesus Christ. He was active in church and men’s Bible studies in both Waldoboro and Portland. His later life was a testimony of what sincere commitment to the lord Jesus Christ can do in a person’s life. This commitment of nine years created a profound change in Matthew’s attitudes and actions. His final years were marked by stability, compassion, clear thinking, and good will.

For those who wish to commemorate Matthew’s life, the family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Shalom House in Portland, where Matthew spent the last years of his life, by emailing Jill Silander at jsilander@shalomhouseinc.org, 207-245-3528, or website shalomhouseinc.nationbuilder.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall’s of Waldoboro. To extend online condolences, light a candle for Matthew or to share a story or picture, please visit Matthew’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

