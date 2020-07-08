Matthew John Walker, 61, of Appleton, ended his battle with cancer on Friday, July 3, 2020.

He was born June 8, 1959, in Islip, Long Island, N.Y., the son of James and Judith (Reynolds) Walker.

He will be remembered for his bravery in facing the disease that finally claimed his life. His friends and family considered him to be a kind and loving man who would go out of his way to help anyone in need. His marriage of 34 years and the excellent relationship he had with his only son were at the core of what he valued in life. The love, admiration, and respect he had for his older siblings, David, Beth, and Laurie, were cherished elements of his life. His love for the outdoors and travel and his artistic nature were characteristics that not only enriched his life but also the people who loved him.

He was an accomplished musician, composer, and guitar player. A sharp wit and excellent sense of humor often enlightened any conversation he was a part of. As a self-employed computer graphic artist, he was always able to meet or exceed the needs of his customers with superior-quality work.

He was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his beloved wife, Paulina Walker; his son, Sean Walker; a brother, David Walker, and his wife, Alice; two sisters, Beth Long and her husband Raymond, and Laurie Phillips and her husband Roger; four nieces and two nephews, Brianna Capriola, Shanna Long, Carolyn Fellows, Lacey Constantinou, Tyler Phillips, and Shane Phillips; and a great-nephew and great-niece, Teagan Capriola and Harper Fellows.

Because of the coronavirus restrictions, a celebration of life will be held in the future.

To share a memory or condolence with the Walker family, please visit their Book of Memories at bchfh.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland.

