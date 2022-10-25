Matthew Jon Christ, 29, of Damariscotta, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 3, 2022. He was born on Jan. 2, 1993 to Jon and Tami Lewis Christ.

When he was 3 years old he attended Salt Bay Area Head Start, where he met his lifelong best friend, Josh Benner.

He held various jobs over the years, most recently he was helping his dad renovate the family home in Friendship.

He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Ted Lewis; his paternal grandparents, Dorothy and James Christ; and his big sister, Lacey Lewis.

He is survived by his parents of Damariscotta; his sister, Victoria Christ, of Damariscotta; his nieces, Lilly Lewis, of Massachusetts, Dahlila Johnson, of Bristol; his nephew, Elias Belliveau, of Damariscotta; his maternal grandmother, Sandra Lewis, of Bristol; his uncle, Ed “Butch” and his wife, Kristina Lewis, of Boothbay and their daughter, Jasmine and their son, Trey and his wife, Courtney Lewis, and their son, Elliot, of North Carolina; and various aunts, uncles, and cousins.

