Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Matthew Jon Christ Jan. 2, 1993 - Oct. 3, 2022

at

Matthew Jon Christ, 29, of Damariscotta, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 3, 2022. He was born on Jan. 2, 1993 to Jon and Tami Lewis Christ.

When he was 3 years old he attended Salt Bay Area Head Start, where he met his lifelong best friend, Josh Benner.

He held various jobs over the years, most recently he was helping his dad renovate the family home in Friendship.

He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Ted Lewis; his paternal grandparents, Dorothy and James Christ; and his big sister, Lacey Lewis.

He is survived by his parents of Damariscotta; his sister, Victoria Christ, of Damariscotta; his nieces, Lilly Lewis, of Massachusetts, Dahlila Johnson, of Bristol; his nephew, Elias Belliveau, of Damariscotta; his maternal grandmother, Sandra Lewis, of Bristol; his uncle, Ed “Butch” and his wife, Kristina Lewis, of Boothbay and their daughter, Jasmine and their son, Trey and his wife, Courtney Lewis, and their son, Elliot, of North Carolina; and various aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^