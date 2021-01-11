On Nov. 26, 2020, Matthew M. Fleury went to be with our Lord and Savior at Pen Bay Hospital.

He was born March 5, 1969 to Rita J. (Moulton) Fleury and William J. Fleury.

Matthew worked at a multitude of jobs, from king crab fishing in Alaska, shrimping in Florida, boat building in Maine, car repair and rebuilding, and traveling all over the world for and with Bill Lord Industries selling boats.

He worked a small sawmill in Florida.

Matthew leaves behind his wife of 11 years, Vicki (Farris) Fleury; his son, Michael; three stepdaughters; and his aunts, Patricia, Wanda, Cindy, Teresa, and Annie.

A celebration of his life will be Saturday, Jan. 16 at the Damariscotta Baptist Church at 10 a.m. Kevin Fortier of Thomaston Assembly of God will be officiating the service. Please remember to wear masks.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

