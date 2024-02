Matthew “Matt” J. Sonia, 60, of Richmond, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. He was born on Feb. 8, 1963, in Bath, and was the son of Leon “Joe” J. Sonia and Christine C. (Charest) Sonia.

A mass of Christian burial will take place on Friday, March 22, 10 a.m. at the St. Ambrose Church, 29 Kimball St., in Richmond. A reception will follow in the church hall following the service from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with light refreshments.

A full obituary can be found online at kincerfuneralhome.com.

