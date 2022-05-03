Maura Anne Doherty, 41, of Damariscotta, passed away suddenly on the afternoon of April 25, 2022, at Maine Medical Center in Portland. Born in Lewiston on Sept. 21, 1980, she was the daughter of Vincent and Mary (Hourihan) Doherty.

Maura grew up locally, showcasing her beautiful smile, playing sports, attending local schools, and graduating from Lincoln Academy in 1999. Shortly after graduating, she moved to Arizona where she would go on to give birth to three beautiful girls: Colleen, Ava, and Jocelynn. While there, she worked with the elderly before starting a career at Mi Windows for 13 years, ultimately becoming a supervisor. She was a great leader, and was known as one of the best bosses her employees ever had.

Maura was full of life, and was always a good time to be around. A natural leader, she was loved by many family and friends from Maine to Arizona. She recently moved back to Maine in 2020 to be closer to family.

She was predeceased by her father, Vincent Doherty, who passed away in 2016; and a brother, Thomas John Doherty.

Maura is survived by her mother and stepfather, Mary and Vaughn Fish; sister, Erin Keeton and her husband, Ryan; three daughters, Colleen, Ava, and Jocelynn; significant other, Matthew Baumgartner; step-daughter, Kyliee; nephew, Aiden Keeton; niece, Adeline Keeton; uncle, Thomas Hourihan; and cousins, Jimmy, Tommy, John, Kate, Jim, and Richard.

A celebration of Maura’s life will be held at the Wells-Hussey American Legion at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

