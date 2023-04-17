Maureen (Burt) McNiff passed away at Cove’s Edge nursing home in Damariscotta, on April 16, 2023. Maureen was born on Dec. 21, 1934 in Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia. She grew up in Newcastle.

In 1960, she sailed to England to see the other side of the world. In 1961, she met Ernie McNiff, who was then stationed in England with the U.S. Air Force. They were married in Woodbridge, Suffolk, England on Jan. 19, 1963, and just celebrated 60 years of marriage.

In 1987, Maureen said she would like to see the ocean, “let’s visit Pemaquid in Maine.” This trip from Plattsburgh, N.Y. is how they came to settle in Maine in 1987, when Ernie retired from the Air Force after 28 years.

In a year, they moved to San Antonio, Texas, for Ernie to work on a government contract. Then when the contract ended, Maureen said, “I want to go back to Damariscotta and open a bed-and-breakfast,” and that is what they did. Maureen ran the Mandalay B&B on Church Street for 13 years.

She was active in women’s clubs, and served on the board of The Lincoln Home during the enlargement of the home. She was a Red Cross blood drive helper for more than 10 years. In the last 20 years, Maureen and Ernie have traveled back to England and to Australia to visit friends and relations. She will be missed by all who know her.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home at 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

