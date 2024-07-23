Maurice J. Blackwell Sr., 86, of Lisbon, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 18, 2024, at The Hospice House in Auburn, surrounded by his family.

He was born Aug. 28, 1937, a son of George and Phyllis (Smith) Blackwell. Maurice was one of 10 children. He attended school in Cundy’s Harbor.

Maurice was always busy; he co-owned and operated the Black Diamond dragging boat, worked construction for R.A. Webber and J.R. Hill, and worked for the city of Bath. He dug clams for many years, captained a boat, and harvested sea urchins and scallops.

He was just as busy in his free time. Maurice was a skilled woodworker, whittling models and then building full-scale boats. When he could get away, he enjoyed going up north to hunt and fish.

Maurice is predeceased by his first wife, Nancy Blackwell; four sisters, Sharon, Barbara, Sylvia, and Marion; three brothers, George, Dennis and Leon.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia Blackwell, of Lisbon; two sons, Maurice John Blackwell Jr. and his wife, Debbie, of Naples, Fla. and Jeffrey Blackwell and his wife, Lori, of Dresden; one daughter, Crystal Thibeault and husband, John, of Woolwich; two brothers, Bob Blackwell and David Blackwell; many stepchildren, grandchildren, a great-grandchild, nieces, and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath. Entrance to the cemetery is off Oak Grove Avenue, between the ponds. Arrangements are made by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., in Bath. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

