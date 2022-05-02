Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Maurice Joyce Curran III Sept. 17, 1930 - April 29, 2022

at

Maurice Joyce Curran III, of Wiscasset, passed away on the morning of April 29, 2022, at Sunnybrook Senior Living in Brunswick; he was 91.

Born in Boston, Mass. on Sept. 17, 1930, he was predeceased by his parents, Maurice J. Curran Jr. and Annette (LaFrance) Curran; as well as his sisters, Annette Curran Conlon, and Joyce Curran Nunez.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Kate Walker Curran, of Wiscasset; their sons, Maurice J. Curran IV and his wife, Kelly, of Wayne, Pa.; C. Cabell Curran and his wife, Alessandra, of New Orleans, La.; and four grandchildren, Margaret and Maurice J. Curran V of Wayne, and Cosima and H.C. Cabell Curran II of New Orleans.

Burial will be private.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^