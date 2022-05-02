Maurice Joyce Curran III, of Wiscasset, passed away on the morning of April 29, 2022, at Sunnybrook Senior Living in Brunswick; he was 91.

Born in Boston, Mass. on Sept. 17, 1930, he was predeceased by his parents, Maurice J. Curran Jr. and Annette (LaFrance) Curran; as well as his sisters, Annette Curran Conlon, and Joyce Curran Nunez.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Kate Walker Curran, of Wiscasset; their sons, Maurice J. Curran IV and his wife, Kelly, of Wayne, Pa.; C. Cabell Curran and his wife, Alessandra, of New Orleans, La.; and four grandchildren, Margaret and Maurice J. Curran V of Wayne, and Cosima and H.C. Cabell Curran II of New Orleans.

Burial will be private.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

