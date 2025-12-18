Mavis F. Hinckley, 80, of West Melbourne, Fla. and West Gardiner, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 15, 2025 with her family by her side. She was born on June 19, 1945 in Damariscotta, the daughter of Bernard and Esther (Nute) Bailey. She attended Dresden Academy and later graduated from Gardiner High School.

On Sept. 29, 1962, she married Chester L. Hinckley.

Mavis found her greatest joy in raising her family, being actively involved in their lives and teaching them to love God. For over 30 years, she faithfully served in a nursing home ministry, where she shared compassion and the love of Jesus with those often forgotten. When in Maine she attended Family Worship Center in Augusta, and while in Florida, Living Waters Church of God in Melbourne. She had a lifelong love of music, enjoyed singing, playing the guitar and keyboard. She was also gifted in creating beautiful cakes and took great pleasure in arranging flowers.

She was predeceased by one brother, Erlon Bailey; three sisters, Sylvia Jones, Reta Russell, and Deanna Manser; and one great-grandchild, Gia Renée.

She is survived by her husband, Chester Hinckley, of West Melbourne, Fla. and West Gardiner; one son, Robert Hinckley and his wife, Eileen, of West Gardiner and Florida; two daughters, Pam Beaulieu and her husband, Nick, of West Gardiner, and Teresa Drake and her husband, John, of West Gardiner; one sister, Bernadine Bailey, of Melbourne, Fla.; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025 at the Family Worship Center, 2590 North Belfast Avenue in Augusta. A gathering of family and friends will follow in the church fellowship hall. Burial will take place at Libby Hill Cemetery in the spring.

Memorial contributions may be made to Open Arms Pregnancy Center, 99 Bangor St., Augusta, ME 04330. Condolences may be shared online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

